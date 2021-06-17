Mid-Valley Live: Albany Regional Museum receives grant

MID-VALLEY LIVE
The Oregon Heritage Commission has awarded a grant to the Albany Regional Museum.
The grant is to to digitize 16mm film from the U.S Bureau of Mines.
The Oregon Heritage Commission has awarded $74,278 in grants to 13 museums throughout the state. The grants will help fund a variety of projects including collection preservation, visitor education and heritage tourism. Award amounts ranged from $800 to $10,000.
