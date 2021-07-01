Mid-Valley Live: Celebrate the Fourth of July

Here is a statement about the event from the Lebanon Strawberry Festival Web site:

“The fireworks show will consist of much larger aerial bursts that can be seen from almost anywhere in Lebanon. These larger fireworks will create a larger burst and could have a slightly louder boom. Please plan accordingly for community members that are sensitive to these sounds as well as pets and livestock.

“No parking or gathering will be allowed at Cheadle Lake Park, on the trails throughout Cheadle Lake, or the surrounding areas. Please do not park on roadsides or along the highway. Illegal parking will not be allowed and parking laws throughout the city will be enforced. Community members are encouraged to enjoy the fireworks from the safety of their homes. The walking path at Cheadle Lake will be closed starting at 1 p.m. Saturday July 4th for the safety of the fireworks team and the community. Cheadle Lake Park will be closed starting at 6 p.m. to all guests."

Brownsville fireworks

The Brownsville 4th of July fireworks show will be held in Pioneer Park.

The event begins at 7 p.m. with the fireworks starting after the sun goes down.

Here is a statement from the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce: