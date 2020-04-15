Virtual brewfest benefits craft beer workers

Normally, drinking alone is considered a sign of some serious personal problems.
But these are not normal times. And this weekend, drinking alone could actually be a way to help out employees of the mid-valley’s craft brewing industry who are struggling to make ends meet because of the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s “stay home, save lives” order.
On Saturday, the Heart of the Valley Homebrewers is encouraging people to “drink beer, stay home” by participating in the club’s first-ever virtual beer festival, dubbed BYOBeerFest.
Here’s how it works:
• Go online at http://byobeerfest.hotv.org/ to purchase a $5 virtual admission ticket for the festival. All of the money goes to a relief fund for displaced brewery workers from Corvallis, Albany, Philomath and Lebanon.
• If you like, you can “level up” with additional purchases such as a virtual pretzel necklace for $5, virtual VIP status for $10, a virtual gas money donation for 25 bucks or virtual overnight lodging for 100 clams. Again, all the proceeds go to the brewery workers’ relief fund.
• Businesses or individuals with deeper pockets can become sponsors of the virtual festival and help support out-of-work brewery staff with donations of $250, $500 or $1,000.
• Next, pick up some of your favorite local beer, mead or cider. (Some brewpubs are doing growler fills during the shutdown, and some producers sell their wares through retail outlets. Or you can order a BYOBeerFest Relief Package by calling Corvallis Brewing Supply at 541-758-1674 or emailing joel@lickspigot.com. For $50, you get six 16-ounce cans of locally crafted goodness selected by Heart of the Valley Homebrewers plus a $15 gift certificate for a local producer, with profits going to the relief fund.)
• Then join the party between noon and 7 p.m. Saturday by logging in on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. You can interact with other virtual festivalgoers while enjoying a good mid-valley craft brew by using the festival hashtag, #BYOBeerFest.
Dan Rickli, president of the Heart of the Valley Homebrewers, said the mid-valley’s vibrant community of artisan beer, cider and mead producers have always been generous contributors to the club’s annual beer festival, Septembeerfest. Now that the industry’s in trouble, the homebrewers wanted to return the favor.
“We thought, ‘Let’s try and give something back and help all those folks who always support us,’” he said.
In an effort to re-create some of the social interaction of a real beer festival in a time of social distancing, BYOBeerFest will include live Q&A sessions with area brewmasters, virtual brewery tours and other content on the festival’s Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/942593636175849/.
Using the festival hashtag, you can post pics of yourself raising a glass on Instagram or tweet about what you’re drinking on Twitter.
Or you can connect with some of your beer buddies via Zoom for a videochat festival experience.
“It’s mostly going to be the loneliest beer fest you’ve ever been to,” Rickli said. “But it doesn’t have to be – you can get on social media, you can connect with friends.”
However you participate, Rickli stresses, you’ll be helping brewery employees pay their bills while they’re out of work during the coronavirus pandemic. Displaced workers can apply for grants from the Central Willamette Valley Brewers Emergency Relief Program online at https://bit.ly/3esC6c7. The HOTV Homebrewers board will vet the applications and award grants based on the need and the available funds.
“We’ll make sur the money goes to the right people,” Rickli said. “How much we can give depends on what we get (from BYOBeerFest).”
If the virtual beer festival is a success, he added, the group may do another one in the not-too-distant future.
