Virtual brewfest benefits craft beer workers

• Next, pick up some of your favorite local beer, mead or cider. (Some brewpubs are doing growler fills during the shutdown, and some producers sell their wares through retail outlets. Or you can order a BYOBeerFest Relief Package by calling Corvallis Brewing Supply at 541-758-1674 or emailing joel@lickspigot.com. For $50, you get six 16-ounce cans of locally crafted goodness selected by Heart of the Valley Homebrewers plus a $15 gift certificate for a local producer, with profits going to the relief fund.)

• Then join the party between noon and 7 p.m. Saturday by logging in on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. You can interact with other virtual festivalgoers while enjoying a good mid-valley craft brew by using the festival hashtag, #BYOBeerFest.

Dan Rickli, president of the Heart of the Valley Homebrewers, said the mid-valley’s vibrant community of artisan beer, cider and mead producers have always been generous contributors to the club’s annual beer festival, Septembeerfest. Now that the industry’s in trouble, the homebrewers wanted to return the favor.

“We thought, ‘Let’s try and give something back and help all those folks who always support us,’” he said.