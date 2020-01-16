Corvallis Arts Walk Spotlight: Truckenbrod's work addresses climate change

"The second video involves pulling a globe of the earth across the beach, getting caught in the tides, as a metaphor for 'pulling the earth through the dirt.' In front of this video is a pile of world globes. Suspended is the collapsed globe that was pulled along the sand, caught in the tides, beginning to disintegrate. The health of the Earth is in jeopardy.

“In 2000, I discovered the degradation of salmon habitat from agricultural and industrial chemicals, diminishing the population of salmon in the Northwest and Alaska, and consequently created my first installation with video projection of salmon runs. I considered salmon the 'canary in the mine.' Telling the world about the degrading environment around us that affects us as well as the salmon.”

Inspiration: “The visual poetry of our natural ecology from the trees and undergrowth in the forests, to the spiritual resonance of the ocean tides.”

Impact on viewers: “Provoke analysis of the personal, city and global impact of climate change, and advocate for changes that will slow and reduce the destructive progression of climate change.”