Many in the Corvallis community will get their first taste of authentic Syrian cuisine with the opening of “Khalo Naser” in mid-March.

Naser Wanli has been cooking since 1989, when he got his start in the restaurant business in Syria. He expanded his business to Saudi Arabia in 1991, where he joined his brother’s restaurant franchise.

Wanli and his wife, Roula Hendawi, moved to Oregon six years ago to be closer to their two children, who were attending Oregon State University. They didn’t have plans to open a restaurant, but at the request of many Muslim friends and community members, they decided to bring the rich taste of Syrian cuisine to Corvallis.

“Khalo” translates to “uncle” in Arabic. The family business will open at the old Beerhaus Tap House location, 115 NW Jackson Ave. in Corvallis.

Wanli and his family will make the food from scratch every day, even the bread. They said they’re looking forward to providing more Middle Eastern cuisine to the people of Corvallis, and the only Syrian option in the city.

“It actually reflects our culture,” Wanli said. “It’s pretty much the same food we would be eating back home.”

Falafel, Arabic shawarma, sfiha (flatbread with minced meat), hummus, baba ganoush (eggplant dip), stuffed grape leaves and tabouli are just a few of the many items on the menu, which Wanli plans to expand even more in time.

He hopes to implement a new kind of ordering, where people can call him with a special dish and he will make it for them, even if it is not on the menu. Some dishes can take up to several hours to prepare, and Wanli said he is willing to make whatever people want if they know what it’s called.

“They want this to happen in the town that they work in, to eat their family’s food,” Wanli said, “just to have it in their normal life.”

While there are a few Middle Eastern options in Corvallis, the Middle East is huge, Wanli said, and his goal is to expose people to dishes they may be unfamiliar with, especially from Syria.

The family plans to use local ingredients when possible, including meats, cheeses, eggs, coffee and spices from Corvallis businesses and farms.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Khalo Naser will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Wanli said he plans to stay in Corvallis for a long time, as he’s grown to enjoy living in a close-knit community with kind and welcoming people. He said he wants to open more restaurants in the future.

“(Our parents) have a sense of belonging to their community,” his children translated. “It has given them a lot, and this is a way for them to give back.”