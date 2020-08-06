Entertainment Best Bets (August 6)

The week ahead offers summer drive-in movies, Shakespeare’s Falstaff up to his usual scheming, lectures, music and art, art, art.
Thursday: Online Music at Five
Thursdays at Five: Berto Boyd on Flamenco Guitar, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. Flamenco Guitarist Berto Boyd is Musical Director for Flamenco Pacifico, Artistic Director of the Corvallis Guitar Society and owner of Berto Boyd Presents, LLC.. Berto will be playing, “August Moon” by Ottmar Liebert and his original compositions of “Mariposa,” “Noche Desvelada,” “Sueño de Minero” and “Como el Aire.” Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.
Friday: Drive-In Movie Nostalgia
Motor Vu@Cheadle Lake: “Home: An Honor Flight Story,” 7:30 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Dr., Lebanon. Documentary film following a group of Vietnam War veterans visiting the memorial in Washington, D.C. Food trucks are on-site, or pack a picnic to enjoy before the show. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person and are available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing / sanitizing stations available throughout the area and public restrooms. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3fo5Q95.
Saturday: Shakespearean Shenanigans
Majesticpiece Theatre presents: “Merry Wives of Windsor,” 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. Directed and adapted by Angeliki de Morgan, “Merry Wives of Windsor” by William Shakespeare is a fast paced comedy, filled with outrageous characters and lots of intrigue and scheming. Set at The Windsor in South Beach, Florida, right next to The Birdcage, Falstaff, the merry wives, along with jealous and chilled-out spouses, Falstaff’s pissed off friends and three suitors for one harangued young person, make for a fun night of Shakespearean shenanigans Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Tuesday: Wildfires and the Blues
STEAM Lecture Series Online: Wildfire from the Klamath to the Blues, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by DaVinci Days on Facebook Live. Join Claire Tortorelli, PhD student in the College of Forestry, Oregon State University, to learn about “Oregon Wildfire from the Klamath to the Blues,” a story of landscapes, change and balance. Lecture followed by live Q & A session. Information: https://bit.ly/33rNJN6 or https://www.davincidays.org/.
Parting Thoughts
“Even in the mud and scum of things, something always, always sings.” -- Ralph Waldo Emerson. Be safe everyone, we got this.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!