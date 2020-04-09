Entertainment Best Bets in time of COVID-19 continued

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Best Bets in the time of COVID-19

The morning light streams through the window as the laptop whirrs to life. Soon, three smiling faces, one toothless, another freckled, all dimpled, will sign in and make their grandpa’s day a little brighter. This is the scene every morning in our kitchen. A time for the grandkids and grandpa to connect. Laughter, lessons, show-and-tell, storytelling and really bad jokes fill the half-hour time allotted. This is but one way of sharing time with loved ones and friends during this time of isolation. There are stories of shared family dinners, music recitals, games and so many more creative and interesting ways to spend time together even while we're physically apart. For those that don’t have the ability to connect online, there are other options as well.

During times of war, the Great Depression and the Spanish flu epidemic, humans had to be creative without online assistance. Below are some of the samples of how we coped before our phones and other technology connected us.

Writing letters