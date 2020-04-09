Entertainment Best Bets in time of COVID-19 continued

Best Bets in the time of COVID-19
The morning light streams through the window as the laptop whirrs to life. Soon, three smiling faces, one toothless, another freckled, all dimpled, will sign in and make their grandpa’s day a little brighter. This is the scene every morning in our kitchen. A time for the grandkids and grandpa to connect. Laughter, lessons, show-and-tell, storytelling and really bad jokes fill the half-hour time allotted. This is but one way of sharing time with loved ones and friends during this time of isolation. There are stories of shared family dinners, music recitals, games and so many more creative and interesting ways to spend time together even while we're physically apart. For those that don’t have the ability to connect online, there are other options as well.
During times of war, the Great Depression and the Spanish flu epidemic, humans had to be creative without online assistance. Below are some of the samples of how we coped before our phones and other technology connected us.
Writing letters
In an age of texting, email and instant messaging, the simple act of writing a letter has gone by the wayside. A tangible, hold-in-your-hand, ink or pencil letter has been virtually ignored in our high-tech world. Instant gratification instead of anticipation rules the day. One of the memories I have is writing a letter to my dad every Sunday while he was stationed in Vietnam. He always said that receiving those letters kept him connected to home and family. They have been saved like treasures to be revisited. Grandparents, especially, will enjoy those handwritten missives, no matter how short, that they receive. Send pictures hand-drawn and colored, photos printed no matter how silly, words on paper that reach out and comfort. They will be treasured for years to come, and form a record of a time spent apart.
Radio
When was the last time you turned on the radio and searched for a station that fit the mood of the day, listened to the news or rocked out to the oldies? In days gone by, radio was sometimes the only way that the population could get information from outside the home. There were children’s programs that came on at the same time every day, big band music performances in the evening for the adults and vaudeville-type shows featuring the likes of Jack Benny, Jimmy Durante, the Marx Brothers and many other celebrities making us laugh through times of trouble. Give a listen to the local stations. You may be surprised at what you hear.
Play games
My mom has a story about down times during World War II, when they couldn’t go outside in Germany. They had one room they congregated in, the kitchen, and board games were an important way to keep six children entertained and out of trouble. Dust off your chess or checker board, break out Battleship, Monopoly or Stratego, put down that PlayStation controller and challenge your housemates to a game of wits. Don’t forget charades, which you can play online with friends or in the house with family. Teach the kids how to play jacks, shoot marbles, play hangman, pull out the puzzles or other games that will ease the doldrums of having “nothing to do.”
Make music
When was the last time you strummed that old guitar gathering dust in its case, blew the air out of that woodwind instrument or brass horn? When was the last time you popped and stretched those fingers on a piano or electric keyboard? Have a virtual concert. Bring family and friends together through Zoom, Skype or FaceTime and play that music, make that noise, blow those horns. It’s a chance to stretch those rusty musical muscles with family and friends.
Keep a journal or diary
Sometimes we live too much in our own heads, especially when we don’t have anyone to share our thoughts, fears, joys and misgivings with. Write it down, get it out of your mind. It’s a way, especially for kids, to be able to say things they may not be able to express out loud. It’s a great outlet for adults as well, a place to put things so we can focus on other everyday joys or events.
Parting thoughts
These are just a few of the things that may help you through these times of separation and, yes, boredom. Being online, watching movies, playing the Xbox gets tedious when that’s all you believe there is to do. Be creative, write that song, poem or novel; play those games you’d forgotten about, and write those letters and cards. Hang in there. We got this.
— Diane Cooper
