Entertainment Best Bets (July 2)

Although many Fourth of July events are muted or canceled, there is still plenty to do this long weekend and through the week that will keep you safe and entertained.

Thursday: Art in Isolation

Friday: Talent in the Valley

"Majestic’s Got Talent: A Virtual Variety Show ," 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live, hosted by the Majestic Theatre. See the full spectrum of what our community can bring to the table, showcasing hidden talents and artistic ability. The first show features songs from past Majestic musicals, dance performances and more. Information: https://www.majestic.org/ .

Saturday: A Fireworks Celebration

Star Spangled Celebration 2020, 10 to 10:30 p.m. in Lebanon. The Lebanon Strawberry Festival will host a fireworks show launching from Cheadle Lake, with area residents invited to direct their eyes to the skies from home. While Cheadle Lake Park is closed to promote social distancing, the sky is wide open and fireworks will be launched high enough for them to be seen from almost anyplace in town. Be sure to follow all laws and do not park along the road, as illegal parking will not be allowed. COVID may have stopped a lot of things in the community, but we are able to do something to bring us all together. Information: https://bit.ly/2VyrlwU.