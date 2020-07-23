Entertainment Best Bets (July 23)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A week of online and outdoor activities abound this week. Shake off the worldly angst and enjoy the creative community around you.

Thursday: Online Music at Five

Thursdays at Five: Kristin and Chris Rorrer, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational UCC, Corvallis. Pianist Kristin Rorrer, advisor for the Music and Theatre Arts program at Oregon State University and cellist, Chris Rorrer, performer, multi-instrumentalist, composer/arranger, session musician and music educator, will perform Vivaldi’s “Cello Sonata No.4 in B flat major;” Sergei Prokofiev’s, “March from Songs for Children;” Beethoven’s “Allegro con brio from Cello Sonata Not. 5;” and Fritz Kriesler’s, “Liebesfreud.” Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.

Friday: Drive-In Movie