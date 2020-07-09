Entertainment Best Bets (July 9)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Entertaining events across the valley keep coming, so get outside, support the local venues whether online or in person — there is still plenty to do.

Thursday: Online Music at Five and Cut the Gut Cruise

Thursdays at Five: Anne Ridlington, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted online by Music at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis. Live cello concert by Anne Ridlington, a Corvallis native. Ridlington will play works by Bach, Ysaÿe, Sibelius and Huguet y Tagell. Ridlington is principal cello of the Eugene Symphony, a member of the Corvallis-OSU Symphony and performs with the Corvallis Repertory Singers. Information: https://bit.ly/2Z8tbGW.

Cut the Gut and Poker Chip Run, 6 to 9 p.m., downtown Sweet Home. Calling all hot rods, motorcycles, classics, muscle cars and fancy, street-legal rides of any kind! We invite everyone in town to "cut the gut" through Sweet Home. Support the local community while you cruise. Join the Poker Chip Run for $10. Participants will receive a point card with an opportunity to draw a poker chip at each stop on the cruise. Register: https://bit.ly/2BVclSE.

Friday: Drive-in Movies and Fireworks