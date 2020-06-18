Entertainment Best Bets (June 18)
As the days move forward into summer, the ever changing landscape of our world and what we thought of as normal has shifted and the arts and entertainment arena along with it. It is reassuring and continuously amazing, how we can adapt so quickly to an upside down time. Here are some of the local area arts that continue to show us how versatile they can be.
Thursday: “Redemption” as performance art
Two Artists Talking about Shuo Cai: “Where Does Redemption Come From”, The Arts Center online. Shuo Cai and fellow artist Kate Quamma will speak about Sho Cai’s performance and installation “Where Does Redemption Come From?” in The Art Center’s Corrine Woodman Gallery. Documentation of the conversation is viewable in real time and as a recording on the website at www.theartscenter.net.
Friday: Filmfest screening and Friday night improvisation
Darkside Special Screening: “Aviva”, begins streaming at midnight. Hosted by Darkside Cinema and Das Filmfest. A uniquely sexy, dancing-in-the-streets, -sheets and -bars impressionistic take on a movie romance, set in a New York's world of gender-fluid bodies. Directed by Boaz Yakin, with choreography by former members of the Israeli dance company Batsheva Dance, “Aviva” with co-star Bobbi Jene Smith, tells a story that is timeless, universal and relevant. Information/tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/539346036747232/.
Friday Night Funny: Suggestions Only Improve Livestream, 7:30 p.m., hosted by Majestic Theatre on FaceBook Live. Hosted by Dakota Cloud. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Saturday: Music on the Land and a Shakespeare Classic
Music on the Land: Anne Ridlington, 7 p.m., hosted by the Greenbelt Land Trust. Cellist Anne Ridlington will perform live on Facebook. Anne is principal cello of the Eugene Symphony and a member of the Corvallis-OSU Symphony and often performs with the Corvallis Repertory Singers. Information: http://greenbeltlandtrust.org/.
Majesticpiece Theatre: “Much Ado About Nothing,” 7:30 p.m., on Facebook Live. Directed by Brandi Douglas, “Much Ado About Nothing” by William Shakespeare, begins with Claudio and Benedick returning from the Revolution of 2021, love of Hero and Beatrice, soldiers and plots, jealous siblings and deceit. A story of what a joyful return home could look like when oppression has finally been defeated and we can our authentic selves for better and for worse. Information/link: https://www.majestic.org/.
Sunday: New plays
Sunday Showcase of New Plays: “Hugs and Quiches," 2:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. “Hugs and Quiches” by Kali Kardas, when Martha decides to create her own cooking show on YouTube, she doesn't realize that this will ultimately lead to the airing of family secrets long-buried by her mother, her older sister Miranda and her neighbors. Information/link: https://www.majestic.org/.
It’s on Us: Virtual Wine-Tasting Event, 4 p.m., hosted by It’s on Us and First Alternative Co-op. Local area residents are invited to support local wineries, a local cheesemonger and Corvallis community meals in a virtual fundraiser. Each ticket includes a tax deductible donation to IOU Corvallis, a wine and treat basket from First Alternative Co-op and an hour of virtual tasting instruction and conversation with wine and cheese experts. Cost: $100. Information/tickets: www.itsonuscorvallis.org/wasy-to-give.
Parting Thoughts
We humans seem to be able to adapt and flow most days with whatever life chooses to throw at as. In these turbulent times, an escape through music, a virtual art show or stage performances, online in our living rooms, gets us away for a time. Be safe out there; we've got this.
