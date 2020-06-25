Entertainment Best Bets (June 25)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The days are definitely getting warmer and the river's sparkling surface beckons, fruit is ripening on trees and bushes, shorts are coming out of hibernation and the time for bare feet is finally here. For the warm days this coming week when you can’t get outside, here are some indoor virtual events with a few outdoor ones sprinkled in.

Thursday: One Act Festival on-line

Dam the Distance Online Spring One-Act Festival: "Isolation Station," presented by Oregon State University Theatre. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, OSU Theatre has created audio-drama versions of our spring term productions available for download through "Dam the Distance," the Oregon State University Theatre podcast. It can be found on Apple podcasts, Spotify and other platforms. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/university-theatre.

Friday: Music and Laughter