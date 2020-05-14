Entertainment Best Bets (May 14)

Entertainment Best Bets
From sunny, bright warm days to rain and chilly winds, Mother Nature seems to be teasing us. Just when the barefoot season seems to be in full swing, the weather gods decide we need more rain and cool winds in our lives. The carrot has been taken away, and once again most of us sit inside wishing for the sun to shine. Self-care while we are shut inside, while outdoor venues are closed, can be a challenge. Time for ourselves can seem out of reach right now.
Fortunately, around the valley there are online events being offered that may help lift you to a place of peace for the time being and may give our humanness time to contemplate in a place of quiet. Here is an offering of some self-care entertainment that may help until the sun shines again.
Saturday
Virtual Livestream All Levels Flow Yoga, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., hosted by the Corvallis Environmental Center. Live virtual Saturday morning yoga session with Jess Worden. All levels flow, no experience or flexibility is required. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2WnaVbp.
Wednesday
Virtual Self-Care Lecture: Remember to Breathe, 10 to 11 a.m., Oregon State University College of Health and Human Services Zoom lecture. Presenter Chelsea Hamilton, Early Learning Program planner for Clackamas Parenting Together, will lead a discussion on the difficulty of self-care during this worldwide crisis. How can we make the small things count, build in emotional support and ensure that our cups are at least a little full as we tackle challenges for our families each day? Bring your best suggestions of resources to share. Register: https://bit.ly/2SNHRaY.
Virtual Contemplative Studies Series: Training the Mind, Training the Heart, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by OSU Contemplative Studies Initiative. Presented by Geoffrey Barstow. Lojong, a Tibetan Buddhist practice, involves focused contemplation of short but profound reflections. Translated as "mind-training," lojong seeks to help practitioners develop a deep sense of compassion for themselves and others in the world around them. Focus will be on three lojong reflections taken from the famous Thirty-Seven Practices of a Bodhisattva by the thirteenth century Tibetan master Gyalsé Tokmé. Free, open to all. Class via Zoom. Register to receive the link: ContemplativeStudies@oregonstate.edu or https://bit.ly/2YZLwpY.
Parting Thoughts
As the days get longer and brighter, as the end of the strangeness of events still seems so far away, remember to take care of yourself, there is a light up ahead. Take care out there, we got this.
Diane Cooper
The E
