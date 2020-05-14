Entertainment Best Bets (May 14)

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Entertainment Best Bets

From sunny, bright warm days to rain and chilly winds, Mother Nature seems to be teasing us. Just when the barefoot season seems to be in full swing, the weather gods decide we need more rain and cool winds in our lives. The carrot has been taken away, and once again most of us sit inside wishing for the sun to shine. Self-care while we are shut inside, while outdoor venues are closed, can be a challenge. Time for ourselves can seem out of reach right now.

Fortunately, around the valley there are online events being offered that may help lift you to a place of peace for the time being and may give our humanness time to contemplate in a place of quiet. Here is an offering of some self-care entertainment that may help until the sun shines again.

Saturday

Virtual Livestream All Levels Flow Yoga, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., hosted by the Corvallis Environmental Center. Live virtual Saturday morning yoga session with Jess Worden. All levels flow, no experience or flexibility is required. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2WnaVbp.

Wednesday