Entertainment Best Bets (May 21)

SATURDAY

Virtual Live Theater

Majesticpiece Theatre: "Twelfth Night," 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre. "Twelfth Night," written by William Shakespeare and directed by Ellie Smith, tells the tale of a courageous noblewoman who becomes stranded in a strange land after a storm. Disguising herself as a man, she serves a duke with whom she falls in love. The duke loves a countess who, in turn, falls for the noblewoman disguised as a man. Shenanigans ensue. Enjoy a virtual Shakespearean evening of love and laughter on the shores of Illyria on FaceBook Live. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.

WEDNESDAY

Historical Walking Tour, and yes, it’s outside

Historic Downtown Walking Tour of First Avenue, 7 p.m., Burkhart Square, First Avenue West and Lyon Street North, Albany. With social distancing in mind to keep everyone safe and healthy, Oscar Hult will be guiding a historic downtown walking tour. Meet at Burkhart Square (Lyon Street and First Avenue). Actual tour may be changed with short notice; check with The Natty Dresser before arriving. Information at 541-248-3561.

Parting Thoughts