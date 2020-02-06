Folk artist Kaplansky shines at Whiteside

Folk artist Kaplansky shines at Whiteside

{{featured_button_text}}
Lucy Kaplansky

Lucy Kaplansky, described by the Boston Globe as a "troubadour laureate of modern city folk," takes the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis.

 Provided photo

Folk artist Lucy Kaplansky brings an evening of enchanting songs to Corvallis, taking the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave.

The Chicago-born Kaplansky was an integral part of the New York City folk scene of the 1980s, sharing bills and stages with such artists as Suzanne Vega, longtime friend Shawn Colvin and Richard Shindell, the latter of whom joined her and Dar Williams in the folk supergroup Cry Cry Cry.

Kaplansky's albums include "The Tide" (1994), "Flesh and Bone" (1996), and the back-to-back hits "Ten Year Night" (1999) and "Every Single Day" (2001). Her most recent release, "Everyday Street," came out in 2018.

Admission is $20 advance, $25 reserved. All seats are $25 on the day of the show. For more information, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=109541&pr=1/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
The best and worst of Super Bowl ads
Movies

The best and worst of Super Bowl ads

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston accents got poked. “Groundhog Day” got – surprise – resurrected, complete with Bill Murray. Google pulled out tears, and Cheetos and Doritos danced.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News