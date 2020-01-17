Movie review: 'Judy' undeniably moving, but exhausting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Save for those periodic visits to the late 1930s, "Judy" is set in the winter of 1968-69, when the financially strapped, long-past-her-movie-prime, 46-year-old Garland has to leave her young children behind in the States while she books a desperately needed running engagement at the Talk of the Town nightclub in London, where she is still considered to be a major star.

Onstage and off, Judy is almost always "on" -- delivering one-liners as if she's the lead in a screwball comedy, treating everyone around her with condescending, superficial friendliness, as if they should be thrilled to be in her mere presence. She's needy and narcissistic and a hot mess, but when she gets it together long enough to belt out "The Trolley Song" in a lavish production number in front of a capacity crowd, we're reminded of why she became such a beloved star in the first place.

Zellweger's voice doesn't have the rich, full, heart-piercing range of Garland's, but she can carry a tune to the finish line. (Darci Shaw as young Judy is never required to sing, as all of her scenes are backstage or off the lot, with Richard Cordery's monstrously menacing Louis B. Mayer verbally abusing and manipulating Judy, and his minions force-feeding her diet pills and forbidding her to have a cheeseburger or a slice of cake at her studio-staged 16th birthday party.)