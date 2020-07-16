Friday and Saturday: Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake

Soak up some summer nostalgia as drive-in movies return to Lebanon 17 years after the old Motor Vu theater closed for good. This weekend's offering in the Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake series — a joint fundraiser organized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam and the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce — is “Men in Black International,” screening at 7 p.m. at Cheadle Lake Park, 37941 Weirich Drive. Food trucks will be on site, or you can pack a picnic. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person, and will be available for advance purchase on the website. Hand washing/sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area. Public restrooms also available. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.