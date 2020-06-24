Friday: Online movie madness

Majestic Science Theatre 3000 takes on “Jesse James Meets Frankenstein’s Daughter" (1966) at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. Just because there's a pandemic doesn't mean Dr. Jimbo is going to let the blackshirts off without a cinematic punishment. Presenting the 1966 cult classic “Jesse James Meets Frankenstein's Daughter,” a forgotten gem from the rarest of genres, the Horror Western. Let the pain and suffering begin! Join the imprisoned blackshirts for this cinematic train wreck. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.