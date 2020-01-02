Looking back at the worst films of 2019

My guess is many of my fellow critics in the USA and abroad will place "Cats" atop their lists of the worst movies of 2019, and it's hard to argue with that call.

It's an awful, appallingly tone-deaf, weird-looking, historically dreadful train wreck. As my late, great television partner Roger Ebert once said, it usually takes some truly talented artists to make a memorably bad film.

And yet, "Cats" is "only" in eighth place on my list of the worst movies of 2019, because it has a certain campy personality that ALMOST made it entertaining, in a warped sort of way.

Sitting through "Cats" was like making it through a particularly turbulent two-hour flight. You feel a sense of bonding with the audience because you've all made it through this bumpy, shared experience. It's almost worth bragging about, whereas watching the films higher up on this list (or should that be lower down?) is more akin to watching someone projectile vomit on a flight: Nobody who witnessed it ever wants to speak of it again.

Without further ado, here's my ranking of the worst of the worst of the worst films of 2019.

1."Rambo: Last Blood"