Movie review: 'A Hidden Life' carries spectacular imagery, tedium

This is a Terrence Malick film, so you know there will be handheld tracking shots in which we're just a step or two behind the characters, and we feel like invisible specters visiting their lives.

You can count on breathtakingly spectacular "magic hour" shots of heaven on Earth.

And yes, there will be moments when you might feel restless and impatient at the sheer overpowering deliberateness of it all.

"A Hidden Life" is one of the most metaphysical films ever set against the backdrop of World War II. It is the story of a man so committed to his beliefs, he is willing to risk his life and leave his wife without a husband, his children without a father — all because he won't sign his name to a piece of paper.

You admire this man and his devotion. You're enraged by this man because nobody in the world will know or care about his sacrifice, and it won't make any difference at all in the grand scheme of things, and perhaps even God doesn't care about his grand moral stance.

Malick ("Days of Heaven," "Tree of Life") sets his palette down in a small, idyllic Alpine village in the Austria of the early 1940s, and focuses his sights on a story based on actual events.