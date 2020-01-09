Movie review: '1917' brilliantly depicts chaos, humanity of World War I

World War I was initially called "the war to end all wars," until that ominous and yet in some ways hopelessly naive proclamation was rendered false just a few decades later.

As the Allies, including the United States, Britain and France, fought Germany and the rest of the Central Powers in the mid-1910s, warfare was revolutionized by the introduction and/or advancement of technology ranging from military planes to machine guns to chemical weapons to signaling lamps to radio-based communications.

But the new tech wasn't always available or reliable. Sometimes the only way to send an urgent message was to hand a piece of paper to a soldier and send him into hell on the thin hope he'd somehow make it to the other side and deliver the orders in time.

This is the premise for Sam Mendes' gripping, heart-stopping, blood- and mud-soaked, immersive and unforgettable "1917."

With brilliant, innovative, claustrophobically effective directing choices by Mendes, Oscar-worthy cinematography from the living legend Roger Deakins and strong, raw performances from the two young leads, "1917" is a unique viewing experience you won't soon shake off.

Although scenes were spliced together in post, the great bulk of "1917" comes across visually as one long unbroken shot.