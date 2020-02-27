Movie review: 'The Lodge' is snowy, scary and stylish

Being an idiot, Richard falls in love with Grace (Riley Keough), who is now a young woman. He tells his estranged wife, Laura (Alicia Silverstone), he wants to finalize their divorce so he can marry Grace.

Cut to six months later. Richard's children — teenager Aidan (Jaeden Martell) and pubescent Mia (Lia McHugh) — have steadfastly resisted their father's efforts to get them to spend time with Grace, but now they don't have a choice. The four of them are headed to a remote and spacious family lodge tucked away deep in the snowy mountains to spend the holidays together, and that's that.

"The Lodge" is filled with beautifully executed shots, as when Grace is first seen as a blurry figure viewed by the children through a frost-covered car window, like some ominous entity. (Later, the POV is reversed, and Grace is the one trying to figure out what's going on behind frosty glass, and I'll say no more about that scenario.)

Even before we get to the hideaway, there are strong signs this is going to be a disastrous outing. Little Mia has a weird obsession with a doll that looks like her mom. Grace's prescription bottles are practically jumping out of her bag. Aiden is surgically attached to his headphones and his snarl. Richard is ... oblivious.