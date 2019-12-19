Movie Scene for Friday, Dec. 20

(Comedy/crime/drama, R, 135 minutes, opens Dec. 24 at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) By now, we shouldn't be too surprised by this cultural contradiction known as Adam Sandler. It's obvious that Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — not in the traditional, Meryl Streep sense, but a range of incredibly good ("Punch-Drunk Love") to painfully bad (the horrendous "Jack and Jill") and incredibly good again, as in this frenetic, compulsively watchable, exhausting and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. He's backed by an excellent cast, including Idina Menzel, Julia Fox, Lakeith Stanfield and Kevin Garnett in a pivotal role: himself. (Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press)