Movie Scene for Friday, Feb. 21

BEANPOLE
4 stars
(Historical drama, NR, 130 minutes, opening at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). Set in Leningrad in the fall of 1945, the movie slowly cracks open the bond between two women, Iya (Viktoria Miroshnichenko) and Masha (Vasilisa Perelygina), close friends who are both deeply scarred by the fresh traumas of World War II. You might say they’re lucky to have each other, except that more than once, the opposite also turns out to be true. Will they ever know brightness and cheer again? Director Kantemir Balagov doesn’t say, but in spite of it all he leaves you with a shred of hope. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
BOMBSHELL
2.5 stars
(Drama, R, 108 minutes, playing at the Pix Theatre in Albany). “Bombshell” is a savvy and flashy kind of docudrama that trades equally on recent headlines as it does the star power of its cast. Director Jay Roach has a light hand with topical political stories (“Recount,” “Game Change”), as does screenwriter Charles Randolph, who co-wrote “The Big Short.” Here they combine their breezy style with a powerhouse ensemble for a colorful TV-styled dramatization of the Fox News scandal that verges more on caricature than verisimilitude. With Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon and Margot Robbie. (Jake Coyle, Associated Press)
BRAHMS: THE BOY II
(Supernatural horror, 86 minutes, PG-13, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). Director William Brent Bell and writer Stacy Menear reunite in this stand-alone sequel to their 2016 horror tale, “The Boy.” This time a family moves into an English country mansion where their young son becomes friends with a creepy life-size doll (when are they not?) that he names Brahms. Stars Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman and Ralph Ineson.
THE CALL OF THE WILD
2.5 stars
(Adventure, PG, 100 minutes, opening at the Regal 7 in Albany and AMC Corvallis 12). Much like our furry friends, movies about man’s best friend come in all shapes and sizes: lost dog movies, talking dog movies, military dog movies, reincarnated dog movies. “The Call of the Wild,” directed by Chris Sanders and based on the classic novella by Jack London, is what one might call a literary dog movie, even if there is technically no actual dog in it. Luckily the CGI canine plays opposite several solid human actors who can hold up their end of the tale, like costar Harrison Ford, with his signature gravelly gravitas. Those performances save the film, proving that even the most realistic technology will never replace the real thing on screen. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
JUST MERCY
2.5 stars
(Legal drama, PG-13, 136 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). Solid, meat-and-potatoes docudrama filmmaking, if you don’t mind a first-rate story of systemic injustice undercut by second-rate dialogue. Call it a split decision, or something like that. Stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan and Rafe Spall. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
SPIES IN DISGUISE
2.5 stars
(Animated, sci/fi, action, PG, 101 minutes, playing at the Pix Theatre in Albany). The film takes its premise and inspiration from the 2009 animated short by Lucas Martell, “Pigeon: Impossible,” and therein lies all you need to know about “Spies in Disguise,” a strange tonal mashup that turns the hypermasculine and hyperviolent world of glamorous spies, in the vein of James Bond or “Mission: Impossible,” and turns it into kid-friendly family entertainment. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
CONTINUING
1917
4 stars
(War action, R, 119 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, and at the Darkside Cinema, AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, all in Corvallis). With brilliant, claustrophobically effective directing choices by Sam Mendes and strong, raw performances from young leads Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, this heart-stopping World War I drama is a unique viewing experience you won't soon shake off. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun Times)
BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN)
3 stars
(Comedy/action/superhero, R, 109 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis). “Prey” is a circus for the senses, an irreverent rollercoaster ride. But the performances give the film its heart and humor. Every performer knows what movie they’re in, with Margot Robbie’s winking, wild performance creating a safe space for experimentation. It’s a tribute to the cutest, kookiest clown in the comics, and a perfect distillation of the Harley Quinn character: sweet, sour and sassy in all the right ways. Director Cathy Yan has delivered a riotous rodeo, with a madcap script from Christina Hodson. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
DOLITTLE
1 star
(Fantasy/adventure, PG, 106 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and at the AMC Corvallis 12). The only appropriate adjective for this “Dolittle” is “hasty.” Everything feels slapdash and half-rendered. Everyone on screen seems to be in a stumbling daze, especially Robert Downey Jr. as the frazzle-dazzled doctor. Do little? They could not have done less. Also features Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Carmel Laniado, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson and Tom Holland. Directed by Stephen Gaghan. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
DOWNHILL
2.5 stars
(Comedy drama, R, 86 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema and AMC Corvallis 12, both in Corvallis). Watching Swedish director Ruben Östlund’s “Force Majeure,” one can’t help but think that this bleakly obtuse and existentially unbearable film is the type that would never be greenlighted in the United States. So it’s a bit of a shock that the award-winning 2014 film has been remade in English as “Downhill,” with comedy stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell. Unfortunately, it spoon-feeds the lessons of its dark-ish predecessor and cuts short the plot for the easiest-to-digest ending. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
FANTASY ISLAND
(Supernatural horror, PG-13, 110 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12). Visitors to a magical (and not always in the best ways) getaway see their fantasies turn into nightmares in this Blumhouse Productions rejiggering of the popular TV series. Michael Pena dons Ricardo Montalban’s iconic role, with assistance from a new assistant, Julia (Parisa Fitz-Henley). The all-star cast includes Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Portia Doubleday, Michael Rooker and Kim Coates. Directed by Jeff Wadlow (“Never Back Down,” “Kick-A**,” “Truth or Dare”).
THE GENTLEMEN
2.5 stars
(Action/crime, R, 113 minutes, playing at the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis). It can be easy to be swept away by all the beautiful people (Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Grant, among them), unreliable narrators, classic rock needle drops, wild costumes and regional accents. Director Guy Ritchie still has undeniable attitude and swagger in spades. But kick the tires and you’ll start to realize this story’s a lemon. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
GRETEL & HANSEL
(Dark fantasy/horror, PG-13, 87 minutes, playing at the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis). Sophia Lillis (“It,” “Sharp Objects,” “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase”) leads the way through this Brothers Grimm adaptation as Gretel, the older sister of young Hansel (Sam Leakey in his film debut). The siblings venture into a dark wood and encounter a witch (Alice Krige) with a taste for young company. Directed by Osgood Perkins, who helmed the acclaimed jolter “I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House” (2016).
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
2.5 stars
(Action/comedy, PG, 123 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and at the AMC Corvallis 12). Director Jake Kasdan returns to the ‘90s family adventure film series he rebooted in 2017, and amps up the jaw-dropping hijinks and more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. It’s a one-joke movie, but the joke still has some mileage left. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black return; Danny Glover, Danny DeVito and Akwafina hop aboard. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
KNIVES OUT
3.5 stars
(Murder mystery/comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) An all-star ensemble is under suspicion when a family patriarch (Christopher Plummer), who also happens to be a wealthy crime novelist, is found dead in the study of his remote mansion. With Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield. Directed by Rian Johnson. It’s “Murder, She Wrote” with a side of political activism, two great tastes that taste great together.
PARASITE
4 stars
(Thriller, R, 132 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema and AMC Corvallis 12, both in Corvallis) Winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes, Bong Joon Ho's deviously entertaining thriller about two very different families is an ingenious weave of domestic dark comedy, class allegory and ultimately devastating tragedy. (The Darkside offers a black-and-white version as well.) (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
THE PHOTOGRAPH
(Romantic comedy, PG-13, 106 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). A woman (Issa Rae) finds romance with a journalist (Lakeith Stanfield) while exploring the early life of her estranged mother, a famous photographer. Chante Adams, Chelsea Peretti, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast. Written and directed by Stella Meghie (“Jean of the Joneses,” “The Weekend”).
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
(Live action/computer-animated adventure comedy, PG, 100 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis). Sega’s lovable speed-roller finally arrives in theaters (you’d think he would have been faster). The alternate dimension hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) leaves his realm for Earth to escape evil forces. Naturally, he encounters another, in the form of roboticist Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). They’re joined onscreen by James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Neal McDonough. Directed by Jeff Fowler.