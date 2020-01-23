Movie Scene for Friday, Jan. 24

Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
(Drama, PG, 108 minutes, opening Friday at the Pix Theatre in Albany). The Oscar-nominated Tom Hanks slips on the friendly cardigan of children's TV show host Fred Rogers to dispense lessons in kindness to Matthew Rhys' jaded journalist. With Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper. Directed by Marielle Heller, who helmed “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
CLEMENCY
(Drama, R, 113 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). As a prison warden prepares to execute another inmate, she must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, which connect her to the man she is sentenced to kill. Stars Alfre Woodard, Aidis Hodge and Richard Schiff. Written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu.
DETECTIVE CHINATOWN 3
(Action/comedy/mystery, R, 136 minutes, playing at the Corvallis AMC 12). Chan Sicheng’s popular buddy-detective series continues as Tang Ren (Wang Baoqiang) and Qin Feng (Liu Haoran) investigate a major crime in Tokyo. Naturally, things get exciting and funny.
THE GENTLEMEN
2.5 stars
(Action/crime, R, 113 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). It can be easy to be swept away by all the beautiful people (Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Grant, among them), unreliable narrators, classic rock needle drops, wild costumes and regional accents. Director Guy Ritchie still has undeniable attitude and swagger in spades. But kick the tires and you’ll start to realize this story’s a lemon. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
JOJO RABBIT
3.5 stars
(Comedy, PG-13, 108 minutes, opening Friday at the Pix Theatre in Albany; continuing at the Darkside Cinema and the AMC Corvallis 12, both in Corvallis). Writer-director Taika Waititi delivers a timely, anti-hate fractured fairy tale AND turns in hilarious work as Adolf Hitler, imaginary friend to a 10-year-old German boy near the end of World War II. No, really. And it earned six Oscar nominations, to boot. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
JOKER
2 stars
(Comic book drama, R, 122 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham's notorious mad clown in this standalone character study/origin story. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham. Directed by Todd Phillips. Despite the best efforts from Phoenix, this relentlessly dreary film is all setup, no punchline. Nevertheless, it landed 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
LES MISERABLES
(Drama/thriller, R, 102 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). Inspired by the 2005 riots in Paris, this intense cop thriller finds little changed in the 150 years since Victor Hugo wrote about Montfermeil. Stars Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manent and Djibril Zonga. Directed by Ladj Ly, this adaptation earned an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film.
THE RESCUE
(Chinese action film, unrated, 139 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). Director Dante Lam follows the personal and professional lives of members from the China Rescue & Salvage of the Chinese Ministry of Transport. Amid the breathtaking action, its personnel must overcome personal differences to resolve a crisis. Stars Eddie Peng, Wang Yanlin, Xin Zhilei, Lan Yingying, Wang Yutian and Xu Yang.
THE TURNING
(Supernatural horror, PG-13, 94 minutes, playing the AMC Corvallis 12). Henry James’ classic 1898 ghost story “The Turn of the Screw” gets a modern — if still Gothic-looking — update as a nanny (Mackenzie Davis) who takes a job in a remote and creepy countryside mansion. Her charges: two equally remote and creepy orphans, spookily essayed by Brooklynn Prince and Finn Wolfhard.
CONTINUING
1917
4 stars
(War action, R, 119 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany; and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis). With brilliant, claustrophobically effective directing choices by Sam Mendes and strong, raw performances from young leads Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, this heart-stopping World War I drama is a unique viewing experience you won't soon shake off. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun Times)
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
2 stars
(Action, R, 123 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany; and at the AMC 12 Corvallis and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis). The third edition of the “Bad Boys” franchise starts as it must: With a gleaming Porsche swerving at impossible speeds through Miami traffic under the expert control of Will Smith, with Martin Lawrence growing very sick beside him. Yet it’s oddly flat and unfunny and has strayed so far from its gritty roots that it might be called “Bad Boys for Life Insurance.” Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have taken over from Michael Bay in the director's chair but the look of the film essentially mimics its predecessors. (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press)
DOLITTLE
1 star
(Fantasy/adventure, PG, 106 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany; and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis). The only appropriate adjective for this “Dolittle” is “hasty.” Everything feels slapdash and half-rendered. Everyone on screen seems to be in a stumbling daze, especially Robert Downey Jr. as the frazzle-dazzled doctor. Do little? They could not have done less. Also features Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Carmel Laniado, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson and Tom Holland. Directed by Stephen Gaghan. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
FANTASTIC FUNGI
(Documentary, NR, 81 minutes, playing at Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) Brie Larson narrates this informative documentary on the magical world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth.
FORD V FERRARI
3.5 stars
(Drama, PG-13, 152 minutes, playing at AMC Corvallis 12) Matt Damon is American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale is British racer Ken Miles in this fact-based drama about the duo's efforts to challenge Italian automotive legend Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966. It’s an infectious and engrossing high-octane ride that not just motorheads will enjoy. With Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Ray McKinnon. Directed by James Mangold. (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press)
FROZEN II
(Animated, PG, 103 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the blockbuster 2013 animated musical. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
2.5 stars
(Action/comedy, PG, 123 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany; and at the AMC Corvallis 12) Director Jake Kasdan returns to the ‘90s family adventure film series he rebooted in 2017, and amps up the jaw-dropping hijinks and more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. It’s a one-joke movie, but the joke still has some mileage left. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black return; Danny Glover, Danny DeVito and Akwafina hop aboard. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
JUST MERCY
2.5 stars
(Legal drama, PG-13, 136 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). Solid, meat-and-potatoes docudrama filmmaking, if you don’t mind a first-rate story of systemic injustice undercut by second-rate dialogue. Call it a split decision, or something like that. Stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan and Rafe Spall. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
KNIVES OUT
3.5 stars
(Murder mystery/comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) An all-star ensemble is under suspicion when a family patriarch (Christopher Plummer), who also happens to be a wealthy crime novelist, is found dead in the study of his remote mansion. With Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield. Directed by Rian Johnson. It’s “Murder, She Wrote” with a side of political activism, two great tastes that taste great together.
LIKE A BOSS
(Comedy, R, 83 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany). Best friends Mel (Rose Byrne) and Mia (Tiffany Haddish) launch their own beauty company. When it runs into debt, more trouble -- of the comic kind, of course -- ensues when famous cosmetic mogul Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) steps in to take over. Directed by Miguel Arteta.
LITTLE WOMEN
4 stars
(Drama, PG, 134 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Darkside Cinema, both in Corvallis) There is a wild urgency to Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” that hardly seems possible for a film based on a 150-year-old book. But such is the magic of combining Louisa May Alcott’s enduring story of those four sisters with Gerwig’s deliciously feisty, evocative and clear-eyed storytelling that makes this “Little Women” a new classic. Stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen. (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press)
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
2 stars
(Sci-fi/action/drama, PG-13, 141 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany; and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis) J.J. Abrams' "The Force Awakens" brought new life to the “Star Wars” franchise rinsing out the dour taste of “The Prequels.” After Rian Johnson’s second installment, “The Last Jedi,” Abrams returns, with co-writer Chris Terrio, to close out the series of nine films that started over four decades ago. What a shame then, that it all goes out with a fizzle rather than a bang. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
UNCUT GEMS
3.5 stars
(Comedy/crime/drama, R, 135 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). By now, we shouldn't be too surprised by this cultural contradiction known as Adam Sandler. It's obvious that Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — not in the traditional, Meryl Streep sense, but a range of incredibly good ("Punch-Drunk Love") to painfully bad (the horrendous "Jack and Jill") and incredibly good again, as in this frenetic, compulsively watchable, exhausting and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. He's backed by an excellent cast, including Idina Menzel, Julia Fox, Lakeith Stanfield and Kevin Garnett in a pivotal role: himself. (Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press)
UNDERWATER
2.5 stars
(Science-fiction/horror, PG-13, 95 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany). Written by Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad, the specter of “Alien” haunts “Underwater,” a damp riff off and tribute to the 1979 extraterrestrial horror thriller. Director William Eubank distinguishes the formulaic film with a jittery artfulness rendered in shades of gray and green, but what elevates the B-movie is the presence of Kristen Stewart, who is both a movie star and a great actress. Vincent Cassel, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher, Jr., and Mamadou Athie costar. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)