Movie Scene for Friday, Jan. 3

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

(Sci-fi/action/drama, PG-13, 141 minutes, playing at The Regal 7 and Pix Theater in Albany; and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street) J.J. Abrams' "The Force Awakens" brought new life to the “Star Wars” franchise rinsing out the dour taste of “The Prequels.” After Rian Johnson’s second installment, “The Last Jedi,” Abrams returns, with co-writer Chris Terrio, to close out the series of nine films that started over four decades ago. What a shame then, that it all goes out with a fizzle rather than a bang. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)

UNCUT GEMS

(Comedy/crime/drama, R, 135 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12, Regal Ninth Street and the Darkside Cinema, all in Corvallis) By now, we shouldn't be too surprised by this cultural contradiction known as Adam Sandler. It's obvious that Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — not in the traditional, Meryl Streep sense, but a range of incredibly good ("Punch-Drunk Love") to painfully bad (the horrendous "Jack and Jill") and incredibly good again, as in this frenetic, compulsively watchable, exhausting and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. He's backed by an excellent cast, including Idina Menzel, Julia Fox, Lakeith Stanfield and Kevin Garnett in a pivotal role: himself. (Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press)