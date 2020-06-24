The show is back on: Mid-valley cinemas get back to business

Goonies never say die.
And neither do mid-valley moviehouses, two of which are choosing to reopen this summer with screenings of the filmed-in-Astoria, treasure-hunting kid classic.
Gov. Kate Brown approved Linn and Benton counties to move to Phase 2 as of June 5, which allows the reopening of movie theaters, as long as social distancing is enforced to limit possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Most movie theaters in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon and Sweet Home have chosen to reopen either this month or next, following new sanitation and seating protocols.
Lebanon’s Kuhn Cinema and Sweet Home’s Rio Theatre both welcomed back patrons as of June 12, while The Whiteside in Corvallis and The Pix in Albany plan reopenings on July 1 and 3, respectively.
Larger chains — Regal, which has cinema complexes in Albany and Corvallis; AMC Classic, which has one in Corvallis; and Cinemark — have posted they plan to reopen later in July. The Darkside in Corvallis has not yet scheduled a reopening date.
Cinemas across the nation went dark in late March as governors issued executive orders to shut down in the wake of the global pandemic.
With the big chains not yet open and no new movies in the pipeline, however, smaller theaters experienced movie licensing complications that limited showing choices on reopening.
At the Whiteside, Executive Director Jen Waters originally had planned to show “Star Wars: A New Hope” on May 4, known by the fandom as Star Wars Day. The nonprofit still had the licensing and planned a July 3 screening instead.
Right after Waters posted the announcement, however, Lucasfilm postponed the license until late July, which meant a scramble for a different show.
“A friend suggested ‘The Goonies,’ and I thought, that sounds great,” Waters said. “We were trying to think of something that says, we’re still here, we’re going to make it through this, were going to be doing great programming for Benton County, Linn County; we’re going to do as much as we can to keep people safe … we’re going to be back, hopefully running full steam and going in the same direction we’ve been going in.”
And, as the characters in the movie pledge, she added: “Never say die.”
Lebanon’s Kuhn Cinema also opted for “The Goonies” for its opening show June 10, while The Rio went with a double feature: “Trolls World Tour” and the entire “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy over three consecutive weeks.
The Pix also has a double feature planned for opening night July 3: “If Beale Street Could Talk,” a 2018 Academy-award-winning drama set in early 1970s Harlem; and the Joss Whedon sci-fi thriller “Serenity,” which caps off his “Firefly” series.
Owners Rod and Denise Bigner showed “Beale Street” as part of their “Oscar Blitz” event in 2019 and said it’s a meaningful picture to the two of them.
Also, both added in a joint email, “As ‘Firefly’ fans, we entered the year planning on a 15th anniversary showtime and with the future kinda ‘up in the air,’ we figured we’d better play it now or we might not have another opportunity.”
The challenge for most movie theaters will be observing the social distancing requirements of Phase 2, which limit indoor gatherings to 50 and mandate a 6-foot distance between people.
While that may be relatively easy for large-scale houses like the Whiteside, which can seat 750, it’s tougher for the Darkside, which can hold just 50.
And it’s not a slam-dunk for any venue when it comes to how to handle restrooms, lobbies or the snack bar.
“Phase 2 kind of snuck up on us and when it was announced, it took a while for specific guidance to be given. The guidance that has since come out is fairly vague and we had to interpret how that might look for our business,” the Bigners said. “It’s definitely not ‘business as usual.’”
Seating in the Pix will look very different: Every other row of seats has been removed. The theater also will be using a new ticketing program with assigned seating that automatically reserves open space around each purchased seat. Tickets can still be purchased at the box office, however, as well as online.
Touchless faucets and hand sanitizer units have been installed, along with a new commercial dishwasher — until now, every dish at the Pix has been washed by hand, Bigner said. Restroom occupancy will be limited to two people at a time.
Patrons will be required to wear masks except when they are in their assigned seats, and the theater will have masks for sale on site.
“We understand that this has become a somewhat divisive issue, but we decided that we would err on the side of safety,” the Bigners said.
At the Whiteside, moviegoers will be required to purchase tickets in advance. The theater also is using assigned seating with blocked-off spacing. Movies are planned, for now, just for every other Wednesday in July.
Waters said she’s arranging for volunteers to guide people at the door and possibly upstairs ushers to keep crowding down. The plan is also to shut off access to restrooms once the movie starts for a deep clean before the credits roll.
Masks will be encouraged, but not required, although staffers will wear them, Waters said.
“My feeling is you just do the thing, and you keep people 6 feet away from each other, and you encourage them to wear masks, and you wipe everything down and you just see what happens,” she said.
Owners of the Rio and the Kuhn could not be reached for comment.
The Kuhn's social media posts indicated patrons will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis until the seating limit is reached. Ushers will escort viewers to their seats. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided and all surfaces disinfected between movies.
Information on procedures at the Rio was not immediately available.
Chain movie theaters have said in press releases they are limiting attendance, cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and requiring most, if not all, purchases to be made by card or app rather than cash.
AMC and Regal have said they will require patrons to wear masks. To date, Cinemark has said masks will be strongly encouraged, but only required in states where masks are mandated.
It may be too soon to say how crowds will react to the reopenings. “Lord of the Rings” tickets sold out quickly in Sweet Home, prompting the theater to add midweek showings, but “Goonies” didn’t sell out in Lebanon and isn’t gaining as much attention yet at the Whiteside as “Star Wars” had.
“We’ve heard from many that they ‘can’t wait’ to come back to the movies,” the Bigners said.“This makes us happy and a bit scared at the same time as we are still in a pandemic. We want to be open for business, and we’re taking all the precautions that we can, but we can’t eliminate all risk.”
As they did during part of the closure, local theaters are relying on grants, deferments, small business loans, curbside concessions, gift card sales and donations to continue to pay the bills.
“We are confident we’ll be back to our former glory as soon as we reasonably can,” Paul Turner of the Darkside said in an email. “The public has been amazing. It’s been humbling.”
Turner said he’s installing a new entrance door, setting up restrooms for only one person at a time, exploring online ticket sales and putting Plexiglas up between servers and customers.
The business has also purchased a ULV fogger to sanitize the auditoriums between shows, is remodeling the snack bar to reduce touchpoints and plans to quit offering butter for the popcorn to reduce contact with surfaces.
However, Turner said, his plan is to wait to see how reopening goes for other theaters before scheduling any new screenings.
“Since there is no concrete information from the government on what is allowed and what is not, we'd like to wait for a little more clarity before opening our doors,” he said. “Opening with the current guidelines will allow only about 10 people per auditorium. This is not feasible for us. So, we'd like to open when there are proven methods that will allow larger audiences safely.”
