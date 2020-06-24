The show is back on: Mid-valley cinemas get back to business

Owners Rod and Denise Bigner showed “Beale Street” as part of their “Oscar Blitz” event in 2019 and said it’s a meaningful picture to the two of them.

Also, both added in a joint email, “As ‘Firefly’ fans, we entered the year planning on a 15th anniversary showtime and with the future kinda ‘up in the air,’ we figured we’d better play it now or we might not have another opportunity.”

The challenge for most movie theaters will be observing the social distancing requirements of Phase 2, which limit indoor gatherings to 50 and mandate a 6-foot distance between people.

While that may be relatively easy for large-scale houses like the Whiteside, which can seat 750, it’s tougher for the Darkside, which can hold just 50.

And it’s not a slam-dunk for any venue when it comes to how to handle restrooms, lobbies or the snack bar.

“Phase 2 kind of snuck up on us and when it was announced, it took a while for specific guidance to be given. The guidance that has since come out is fairly vague and we had to interpret how that might look for our business,” the Bigners said. “It’s definitely not ‘business as usual.’”