Thursday: Virtual film festival

• Film: Das Filmfest, an annual festival showcasing contemporary Austrian, German and Swiss films, presents a special online showing of "A Towering Task: The Story of the Peace Corps" at 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Whiteside Theatre and Darkside Cinema. Narrated by Annette Benning, "A Towering Task" tells the remarkable story of the Peace Corps and takes viewers on a journey of what it means to be a global citizen. Cost: $10. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ilFqrs.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!