A couple of originals: Blues meets neo-Americana

Veteran blues guitarist Corey Harris headlines an eclectic double-bill with Portland-based newcomer Clara Baker at the Whiteside Theatre in downtown Corvallis on Friday, March 13.

Harris carries a hard-won reputation as one of the few contemporary bluesmen who is able to channel the raw, direct emotion of acoustic Delta blues without coming off as an authenticity-obsessed historian.

Since the mid-1990s, when he carried the standard of acoustic guitar blues along with the likes of Keb’ Mo’ and Alvin “Youngblood” Hart, Harris has released close to 20 albums, including 2019’s “Louisa County Blues.” He has lived and traveled widely in West Africa and memorably collaborated with African guitarist Ali Farka Toure on the 2002 album “Mississippi to Mali,” which fused American blues and West African guitar sounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although well-versed in the early history of blues guitar, Harris is no well-mannered preservationist, mixing influences ranging from New Orleans to the Caribbean to Africa into his richly expressive music.

Baker is an indie-Americana songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and aspiring producer with a willingness to try something different.