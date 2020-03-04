A musical revive-olution: Oregon Bach Collegium makes mid-valley debut

"When I moved to Corvallis to teach at OSU," she said, "I noticed there wasn't a lot of historical performance going on in town. There's a lot of other great music, but this particular niche has not been filled. So I reached out to Margret and we talked about creating a series for Corvallis."

And with assistance from the Benton County Cultural Coalition and Oregon Cultural Trust, a new series was born, with Frederick the Great a perfect introduction: a man integral to cultural and social influence as a military tactician (the man did declare, "Diplomacy without arms is like music without instruments," after all), enlightened king and, as a bonus, gifted composer.

"He was probably one of the best-known flutists in the 18th century," Fick said. "Also, there's a ton of repertoire because of how important his court was to music itself. Music was happening all throughout his court. We want to make it available and heard; a lot of it doesn't see much performance.