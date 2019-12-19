A voice for all the world: Corvallis Repertory Singers unveil ‘Jubilate Deo’ for holiday concert

“The language part is maybe the most difficult part of this work,” Zielke said. “The Latin is not difficult at all for us; in fact, experienced singers sing Latin like English. The Hebrew and Aramaic are a little problematic, although most people have some experience singing those languages. Spanish is not too unusual. But the Mandarin is difficult. Just communicating it to us is difficult. We’re not reading Chinese characters. So that means they have to reduce the Chinese characters into some sort of transliteration. Then what the actual sound of that is quite a bit different to what it looks like on the page.”

Remarkably, “Jubilate Deo” is only Forrest’s second major work. Already regarded as a master arranger, he debuted in 2013 with “Requiem for the Living,” a five-movement piece he described in a 2016 interview with The E as a “prayer for rest. Maybe not so much for the souls of the departed, but for the rest of us. … We’re the ones who are around to hear it, right?”

Many people did, including Steven Zielke, who’s conducted it three times, most recently in February 2016. “I just loved it,” he said. “I thought it hit a chord, so to speak. So when ‘Jubilate’ came out, I was interested to see if he was able to hit the jackpot a second time.”

