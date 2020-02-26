Avdeeva brings passion for classical music to Corvallis

Yulianna Avdeeva has never forgotten her first piano recital.
She was 6 years old, waiting backstage to unveil two pieces from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Children’s Album, Op. 39. Her parents and instructor did their best to assuage any pre-performance jitters. Don’t be afraid of those eyes upon you, they said. Such reassurances might make most children self-conscious — seas of faces, watching me? — but not Avdeeva. She loved music. She loved filling space with music. To perform it before an audience seemed the most natural gift to give.
“At the moment I walked onto the stage I was so fascinated by the atmosphere,” Avdeeva, now 34, said in a recent conversation with The E. “I was not scared at all. In fact, I was very sad when I finished playing. That was it. This passion to share music with other people — it hasn’t changed.”
Her life's been informed by such fascinations from the beginning, when as a curious child in Moscow, Russia, she began using her parents’ piano to find, replicate and perfect melodies she’d heard. This led to enrollment at Gnessin State Musical College, founded in 1895 by three sisters who’d studied at the Moscow Conservatory. Illustrious alumni include composer Lev Knipper, pianist Boris Berezovsky and, now, Yulianna Avdeeva, who recalled her time at the institution with affection.
“I was definitely very lucky with my first teacher,” she said. “She explained to me this magical world of music. It was not just me sitting and practicing; I was diving into a magical world with wonderful stories I could tell through this language.”
Although already a multiple-award-winning performer by her early 20s, Avdeeva earned international acclaim when she won the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2010, held every five years in the composer's native Warsaw. It was a near-perfect confluence of events: she triumphed during Frédéric Chopin's bicentennial, and is only the fourth woman to claim the title — 45 years after her predecessor, Bella Davidovich.
The city’s always worn Chopin with pride; its airport was renamed in his honor in 2001 and his still-extant haunts remain popular tourist destinations. The admiration was mutual: In fact, upon his 1849 death in Paris, Chopin gave his actual heart to Warsaw, where it’s been interred at the Holy Cross Church ever since. But he was more visible than usual in 2010 when a high-tech multimedia Chopin museum opened in Warsaw’s Ostrogski Palace and his countenance lined boulevards colored in his music.
“You can visit so many places connected to Chopin,” Avdeeva said. “It’s possible to see his pianos, his personal belongings, his diary, his last apartment — even locks of his hair. It’s very special, I have visited so many times, but every time I’m in Warsaw, I feel like he’s very close, like you could meet him on the next street when you’re walking in the center. (As for the competition) I still have to ask myself: 'Was it me? Was it a dream?' I can’t believe it’s been 10 years. It feels very close. It was a very special time for me.”
This week, Avdeeva explores a compelling program devoted to three other Romantic-era composers with a 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, performance at Oregon State University's LaSells Stewart Center as part of the Corvallis-OSU Piano International Steinway Piano Series. (See info box for details.)
The afternoon begins with Robert Schumann’s Fantasiestücke, Op. 12, an alternately melancholic and ebullient eight-piece tableau written in 1837 as its German author began suffering the initial effects of what may contemporarily be diagnosed as bipolar disorder. Avdeeva considers the Fantasiestücke an autobiographical composition, a “very personal statement or reflection of his state of his mind and soul. It’s kind of a personal diary. I like it very much.”
Avdeeva then visits Franz Schubert’s four-movement "Wanderer" Fantasy in C Major (1822), one of her childhood favorites if in part for its demanding, dazzling dexterity. As an adult she admires the emotional juxtapositions that inhabit the piece. “The 'Wanderer' is a very tragic, very sad character,” she said. “The rest of ‘Fantasy’ is completely the opposite. The transformation from tragic to hopeful is something very unique even in Schubert’s music.”
Ludwig van Beethoven dominates the program’s second half, first with his Fantasia in G minor, Op. 77 (1809), birthed during the composer’s prolific improvisational period. “That’s how it feels when you play it,” Avdeeva said. “It consists of many different sections and characters, so it’s not a typical Beethoven piece. It’s one of his most brilliant pieces for piano.”
Fantasia is followed by the "Eroica" Variations in E flat major, Op. 35, a precursor to the epic might of Beethoven's exuberant “Eroica” in 1803. “This is a real piano piece,” Avdeeva said. “It has all of the piano’s possibilities for Beethoven, with some beautiful arias before the fugue, which looks forward to the final works of his life. The creative mind he had was so fascinating. I’m very happy to bring this program to Corvallis.”
Nearly 30 years after her first keystroke en route to the perfectly executed note, Yulianna Avdeeva remains riveted by the magical world of music, eager to share that enchantment with those not-so-scary figures beyond the stage.