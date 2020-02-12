Bach is back to wrap Corvallis Repertory Singers season

"Empire" concludes with the Act I finale of Gilbert and Sullivan's comic libretto "The Mikado" (1885), featuring Anne Hubble as Katisha, a vengeful woman in love with Nanki-Poo, the son of the Japanese emperor. "Anne is worth the price of admission all by itself," Zielke said.

Zielke also commended Oregon State University voice instructor Dr. Nicholas Larson, describing him as "money in the bank, a brilliant operatic tenor," and recent OSU graduate and mezzo-soprano Caitlyn Douglas. "This is your chance to hear her before she goes to graduate school," Zielke said.

"The Empire Strikes Bach" doesn't boast too many parallels to the ongoing George Lucas-crafted space-opera saga that inspired it, although Zielke is still entertaining ideas. One may involve a "Mikado" moment punctuated by something more "galaxy far, far away" than a simple sword. Another may feature winks from Frederic Chopin's "Marche Funebre." Another — well, let's just leave it to the Force and move along.

Meanwhile, Zielke plots Bach-related programs for the future. Like "Bach to the Future," maybe, with sequels. The possibilities are limitless.