Best Cellar concert set for Friday

McCoy family

The McCoy family — from left, Conor, Denise, Kylee and Randy — will perform Friday, Jan. 31, during the Best Cellar Coffeehouse series at the First United Methodist Church in Corvallis.

 Provided photo

Philomath singer-songwriter Randy McCoy and his family will perform the Friday, Jan. 31 edition of the Best Cellar concert series.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with McCoy — accompanied by wife Denise and children, Kylee and Conor — delivering rich vocal harmonies over an even richer songbook as evidenced on his most recent album, "Here" (2018). His song "26 Reasons," a response to the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in in Newtown, Connecticut, was featured on the 2013 compilation, "Connecticut Voices for Heroes." McCoy is currently working on an EP scheduled for release later this year.

Rita Brown follows at 8:30 p.m. She'll be joined by her husband, Bill Smythe, on guitar and Dana Spencer on keyboards. Rita has previously performed as part of The Flow and Crooked Kate. She also helped highlight last spring's Best Cellar tribute to women songwriters.

The concert, sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society, takes place in the cellar of the First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.

Admission is $2-$10 on a sliding scale. Kids are free and welcome.

