Brooks, Branch bring Chicago blues to the Majestic

Sadly, Lonnie passed away in April 2017, less than three months after "Times Have Changed" was released. But it's a scorching epilogue to a legacy that thrilled to the end, the whoops at its coda well-earned. And that legacy continues through the dedication of Lonnie's children, biological and spiritual.

"We've lost a lot of great, monumental blues musicians within the last 5-10 years," Ronnie said. "Of course, my dad was a huge, huge influence. You've got some young artists coming up now and a few from the older generation still around. I'm not the young guy anymore, but I continue to challenge myself to take it further, adding to my father's legacy, adding to the blues. I'm grateful for all the ones who embraced me and gave me that stamp of approval: 'Welcome to the bluesman fraternity.' If I can be what all of those guys were to me coming up, I feel like I've accomplished something, done my job of keeping the blues alive."

Bonus tracks

CORY FRYE: You grew up immersed in the blues by blood, but you also came of age in an era — 1970s, '80s — of the guitar god, the technical, virtuosic, often classically trained shredder. What's your take on them?

RONNIE BAKER BROOKS: There's room for everything. There are definitely advantages to that, the technical approach.