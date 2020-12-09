Choral composer Dan Forrest next guest on 'Maestro Moments'

Dan Forrest, the nationally known and critically acclaimed composer whose choral works include “Requiem for the Living,” is the guest for the next edition of “Maestro Moments,” the free online series of musical conversations sponsored by the Corvallis Repertory Singers.
Steven Zielke, the artistic director of the Repertory Singers and the director of choral studies at Oregon State University, will lead the conversation, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. The Zoom session is free, but registration is required. Click on this link to register: https://bit.ly/2L5O5Sr
Attendees also can register through the Repertory Singers’ website, https://repsing.org/
The Repertory Singers, a professional choral ensemble, have performed pieces by Forrest: In 2016, the ensemble performed “Requiem for the Living,” likely his best-known work. Last year’s annual “Candlelight and Carols” concert featured the Repertory Singers performing another Forrest work, “Jubilate Deo.”
But there’s another reason why Forrest is an apt guest for the December edition of “Maestro Moments:” Forrest often crafts new arrangements of beloved Christmas songs such as “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night.” (In fact, he’s just released an album, “A Dan Forrest Christmas,” that showcases his carol arrangements.)
Forrest, a New York native who now lives in Greenville, South Carolina, started his musical career with piano studies but found himself drawn to composition — and specifically, writing choral pieces. “I feel that the human voice is the ultimate instrument,” he said in a 2016 interview with the Gazette-Times.
Forrest also is proud that he creates music that’s accessible to audiences. “I do write for audiences,” he said in the 2016 interview. “I don’t really make apologies about that.”
To help him warm up for Sunday’s conversation, Forrest took a crack at a handful of emailed questions. Here are some of his responses. (For more of his answers, go to the Repertory Singers’ website, https://repsing.org)
Question: In addition to your major choral works, you're known for your arrangements of Christmas carols. When you approach one of these beloved songs, how do you strike the balance between respecting the original and bringing something new to it?
Dan Forrest: Someone (I’m not sure who) once observed that every generation needs its own setting of great folk songs. In the way that carols have become a “folk tradition” of their own, I like the thought of trying to write carol settings for my generation. So I look for ways I can honor these great tunes and texts, while “dressing them” in 21st century garb.
Another analogy might be providing a ring setting for a diamond — the diamond’s brilliance and value is intrinsic and can shine in a great variety of uses — but I’m looking for a way to hold up that diamond in a way that glitters in 21st century light and connects with ears of people right here, right now.
So my mindset is really one of honoring these tunes and texts, and “framing” them (there’s another analogy) rather than merely “using” them, or, worse, “ab-using” them. ... My hope, and intent, is to honor these priceless carols with settings that merely cast them in a new light but still let them shine out their timeless worth.
Q: What are the Dan Forrest holiday music essentials — in other words, what are the five or so pieces that you want to be sure you listen to at least once every holiday season?
Forrest: Well, I (and the Beckenhorst Singers) just released an album of my own Christmas carol settings, “A Dan Forrest Christmas” — it’s on Spotify, Apple Music, and all the other usual places. So maybe I can just point to that? It hit No. 3 on the iTunes classical charts, last week!
I also have the recording of my piano solo carol settings coming out any day now, called “Christmas Illuminations.” It’ll be in all those places as well.
“Maestro Moments,” a monthly series of online conversations with Dr. Steven Zielke, artistic director of the Corvallis Repertory Singers, takes place at 3 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through February.
The events are free and open to the public, although registration is required and slots in the Zoom session are limited. To register for the Dec. 13 session with Dan Forrest, go to this website: https://bit.ly/2L5O5Sr
The Jan. 10 “Maestro Moments” session features Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, conductor of the Viking Chorus and the Chapel Choir at St. Olaf College and the former guest artistic director of one of North America's largest LGBTQ+ choirs, Minnesota's One Voice Mixed Chorus.
For more information on "Maestro Moments," go to the Repertory Singers’ website, https://repsing.org. To learn more about Dan Forrest, go to his website, https://danforrest.com/
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!