Concert band plans diverse program

The Willamette Valley Concert Band's free concert will feature a cornet soloist playing his own composition at 2 p.m. March 21 at the Russell Tripp Performance Center at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW in Albany.

Bob LaTorre, from Manzanita, has been playing for more than 40 years. He calls his piece, written in 2003, “Gatti's Polonaise.”

The theme of the program is "Love, Leprechauns and Songs From Across the Sea."

The concert will kick off with “Fanfare and Flourishes,” by James Curnow. Based on Marc-Antoine Charpentier's (1634-1704) “Te Deum,” "Fanfare and Flourishes" was originally commissioned for the 1991 European Brass Band Championships held in Rotterdam, Holland.

Other pieces will include:

• “Irish Rhapsody,” by Clare Grundman, first published in 1971. It incorporates the folk melodies “The Morren (Minstrel Boy),” “I Know Where I'm Going,” “Shepherd's Lamb Reel,” “Cockles and Mussels,” “The Rakes of Mallow” and “Kathleen O'More.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}