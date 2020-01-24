Concert fundraiser to benefit Confluence

Concert fundraiser to benefit Confluence

{{featured_button_text}}

"Traces of Love: A Valentine Concert," featuring Karen Sikich and friends, will be presented at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis.

Sikich, accompanied by fellow performers Stephanie Lynne Smith, Corey Elliot-Jenks, Sal Currin, Julie Williams, Danielle Meyer and Steve Moles, will join together for a one-time-only performance of love songs to benefit Confluence: Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 to $50 on a sliding scale. For more information and tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2Fyathi.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting harassment
Music

Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting harassment

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ousted Grammys CEO fired back at the Recording Academy on Tuesday, alleging that she was removed after complaining about sexual harassment and pay disparities and for calling out conflicts of interest in the nomination process for music's most prestigious awards.

+4
'Magic' gloves let acclaimed Brazilian pianist play again
Music

'Magic' gloves let acclaimed Brazilian pianist play again

  • Updated

SAO PAULO (AP) — A few days before Christmas, renowned pianist João Carlos Martins summoned his friends to a Sao Paulo bar so he could show off the best gift he'd received in years: a new pair of bionic gloves that are letting the 79-year-old play with both hands for the first time in more than two decades.

Winfrey details her decision to withdraw from Simmons film
Music

Winfrey details her decision to withdraw from Simmons film

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey said Friday that Russell Simmons attempted to pressure her about her involvement with a documentary in which several women detail sexual abuse allegations against the rap mogul, but his efforts were not what prompted her to leave the project.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News