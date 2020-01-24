Concert fundraiser to benefit Confluence

"Traces of Love: A Valentine Concert," featuring Karen Sikich and friends, will be presented at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis.
Sikich, accompanied by fellow performers Stephanie Lynne Smith, Corey Elliot-Jenks, Sal Currin, Julie Williams, Danielle Meyer and Steve Moles, will join together for a one-time-only performance of love songs to benefit Confluence: Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus.
Tickets can be purchased for $20 to $50 on a sliding scale. For more information and tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2Fyathi.