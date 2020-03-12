Concert hits the high seas

The Corvallis Community Band bids adieu to the winter by taking audiences out on the high seas for a thrilling concert centered around water, using W. Francis Taylor’s “Of Sailors and Whales” as its main vessel.

According to band director Steve Matthes, newly appointed artistic director Lia Poole is responsible for the free concert’s nautical direction, having always wanted to build a show around the Taylor piece: a five-movement composition that retells the story of Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick,” using quotations from the 1851 novel to propel the music. Despite the vintage of its source — a magnum opus in any form — the equally epic “Of Sailors and Whales” was first performed in 1990 by the California All State Band.

Poole also directs a run through Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Sea Songs,” an early-1920s arrangement of three British stirrers devoted to all matters nautical, bolstered by materials based on traditional folk numbers “Princess Royal” and “Admiral Benbow,” with “Portsmouth” at its heart. Matthes will then direct “Russian Sailors Dance” from Reinhold Gliere’s 1927 ballet, “The Red Poppy.”