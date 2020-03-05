Confluence focuses on peace in Sunday concert

Peace and change take center stage as the Confluence Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus presents "Moving Forward" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 West Hills Road, Corvallis.
You have free articles remaining.
Program selections include "Step One," from the musical "Kinky Boots," written by Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein; Raymond Hannisian's "Moving On"; traditional spiritual "Walk Together Children," as arranged by the late Moses Hogan; and Sam Cooke's seminal "A Change Is Gonna Come." Confluence ensemble Influence will perform Ivan Hrusovsky's "Rytmus," and Portland a cappella group Acchord will also appear.
Tickets are $15 general, $12 seniors and students in advance; and $18 and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available from Confluence members or at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4334073.