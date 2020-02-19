Fiddler Fraser, cellist Haas make Whiteside return

It may seem an unlikely pairing on paper, but ears don't lie: the chemistry between Scottish fiddle ambassador Alasdair Fraser and Californian cellist Natalie Haas works, weaving a lovely, magic, transcendent tapestry that has captivated audiences for more than 20 years.

That includes Corvallis; the duo was last in the mid-valley in late 2018. Consider this their belated return, as they take the stage once again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

Fraser has been called the "Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling," though his hooks are assuredly more danceable. His concert and recording career spans three-plus decades and is lined with flurries of awards, credits and a defining 2011 induction into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame. His extraordinary work has wrung emotional responses in soundtracks foe the films "Titanic" and "The Last of the Mohicans," among others.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her collaborations with Fraser, Haas, a graduate of the Julliard School of Music, has worked with such artists as Natalie MacMaster, Mark O'Connor, Brittany Haas, Darol Anger, Jeremy Kittel, Laura Cortese and others.