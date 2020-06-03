Friday: Virtual Concert

FaceBook Live Music a la Carte: Noon Friday. Michael Nigro and José Luis Puerta return to Oregon State University's Music a la Carte concert series with a Facebook Live performance. The two guitarists bring a unique versatility, ranging from early to contemporary music as well as an emphasis on a Latin American repertoire. Information: https://bit.ly/2WU6m8Z.

