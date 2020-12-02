‘Here Come the Holidays’ … virtually

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lastly, Schapper had to take all the audio recordings and photos, decide which four bars of music he would use from each and then put it all together.

The group usually puts on a major concert each March, but would need to know by February whether it will have in-person rehearsal space available to make it work, Schapper said. And as for going virtual again — well. Don’t bring that up just yet.

“It’s not off the table, but I haven’t had more than a week off since the beginning of June,” he said with a sigh. “It is going to come up. And I’ll probably end up saying yes. But it’s something I don’t want to think about.”

So, why do all this again?

“That’s a question that keeps on coming to mind,” Schapper acknowledged. “It takes quite a bit of effort to do what we’re doing. Why so much effort?”

He has answers, however: two of them. The first is self-preservation; getting together keeps them getting together. “The feedback that we get from other band members that aren’t participating is that it gives them a nice, warm, comfortable feeling that the band still exists. We’re doing something to maintain that.”