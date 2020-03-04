International Guitar Night lands at Whiteside

"That's something I'm really glad we can have as a new addition," Gore said, "someone with a unique American style."

West also serves as the tour's American presence, since Gore himself left the roster four years ago. He's fine with that, however, confident in the knowledge that International Guitar Night no longer requires his tireless promotion to survive; it does just fine on its own speed. His departure has paid off creatively, too, as he's incorporated what he's learned from the experience into his own work.

"I've played with so many greats: Ralph Towner, Andrew York, Alex De Grassi, and all the folks that are part of the lineup now," he said. "I think I have a pretty wide range of sensibilities I can call upon. One thing that's helped me succeed is that I've learned there's a difference between hammering people over the head with lightning-fast chops and using the guitar to convey something. You have to pay attention to how you structure a song. You have to learn how to help the guitar sing."

Currently, Gore's preparing an album that adds to his current self-classification as a guitarist/poet: vocalist. "I'm a singer-songwriter now," he said with a laugh.

So what can Corvallis audiences expect from their first International Guitar Night?