Lúnasa to thrill the Whiteside with the sounds of Ireland

It’s good to know that we did our best when we were thinking we had this new thing — and it was new, a new sound and a new attitude. We were the first of the bands to go it alone without a singer. We believed in the whole mixing and matching of melodies from other countries, cooking them up in a way that would give them some kind of a voice, like a song would within a band. Nowadays, we’ve matured enough to realize we just want to make good music and I think we’re lucky we’re within a framework of a tradition. We don’t have to keep innovating. We need to keep making really good music and still love what we do. That is completely still the case.

In 2018, you finally did release an album with guest vocalists: “CAS,” securing turns from Mary Chapin Carpenter, Natalie Merchant, Eric Bibb, Tim O’Brien and Daoiri Farrell.

We were going to bring it out for our 20th anniversary; we’re heading into the 23rd anniversary now. First, the recording industry is changing, people aren’t buying as many albums as they used to, so we’re thinking, “Do we really need another Lúnasa album?” Then we thought about how we were told for the first few years of our life that we weren’t going to survive without a singer. We never gave into that. And there we were, 20 years down the road: “Let’s actually do this now. Let’s embrace the world of song.”