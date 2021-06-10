Mid-Valley Live: My musical journey with Rush

And if you haven’t seen Lifeson’s acceptance speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, check it out. "Blah Blah Blah" is all you need to know.

It took a few decades, but Rush finally gained mainstream acceptance and even popularity. The band made an appearance on "The Colbert Report" in 2008, appeared in and was a bonding source for the main characters in the 2009 movie "I Love You, Man" with Jason Segel and Paul Rudd, was the favorite band of James Halliday, a character in the novel "Ready Player One" and has been mentioned on many TV shows, including "That 70s Show," "Freaks and Geeks," "South Park" and "Family Guy."

Rush kept playing live through the years, but it was becoming more difficult for Peart to perform at a high level due to chronic tendinitis and Lifeson was struggling with arthritis.

As the band’s 2015 concert approached, I knew it was most likely the final time I would see the trio play live.

The concert itself told the story. The band took us from the present and worked backward through the Rush musical timeline, finishing with a stripped down stage set.

As the final notes echoed through the Moda Center, I didn’t feel sad. I was still buzzed off the electricity of the performance, my adrenaline working despite a dragging cold virus.