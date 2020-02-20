OSU Jazz Ensemble sets Feb. 27 winter concert

The Oregon State University Jazz Ensemble will perform its winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the OSU Memorial Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way.

Under the direction of Ryan Biesack, the 20-member ensemble features some the most outstanding jazz saxophones, trumpets, trombones and rhythm section players on the university's campus. The group performs a professional-level classic and contemporary repertoire.

The winter program includes works by Alan Ferber, Maria Schneider, Ellen Rowe, James Miley and Frank Foster, as well as an intriguing arrangement of Radiohead's "All I Need" (from the band's seventh studio album, 2007's "In Rainbows") by Sherisse Rogers.

The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required and all seating is general admission.

For accommodations relating to a disability, please call 541-737-3592, preferably 24 hours in advance.