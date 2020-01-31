Sikich, friends present 'Traces of Love' concert

What was already a chaotic week leading up to the Grammys suddenly took a somber turn with the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was beloved in Los Angeles and especially in the Staples Center, where the awards show took place Sunday. The telecast turned into a tribute to LA's lost heroes, including Bryant and late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Then 18-year-old Billie Eilish swept with five wins, capping off an incredible breakthrough year. Here are the top moments from the 2020 Grammy Awards: