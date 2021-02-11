The E: Q & A with Steph Johnson

Steph Johnson: First, we learned how to create a welcoming space for each person who walked through the door. Many of our singers hadn’t eaten, they needed drinking water, safety, a restroom, an outlet to charge their phone – so perfecting a vocal, or jumping into technical stuff, was not the most important piece in our coming together. As we focused on creating an environment full of joy and ease, our choir members relaxed into their voice. We chose songs that were fun, popular hits that our singers remembered: soul music by artists like Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers, and Stevie Wonder became the soundtrack to our weekly rehearsals. As time went on, we assigned parts and worked on harmony — but that was almost secondary to our coming together to breathe, to listen, to receive the healing benefits of the music. The professional musician in me had to learn how to let go and simply allow our rehearsals and performances to be what whatever they were going to be in that moment.