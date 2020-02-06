Tickets on sale for Pink Martini's April 30 Corvallis show

Tickets are on sale for Pink Martini with Storm Large's 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, performance at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 NW 26th St., Corvallis.

The concert is a fundraiser for da Vinci Days, which will be held July 18 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Corvallis.

Hailed as a "rollicking, around-the-world musical adventure," the 12-member Pink Martini, founded by pianist Thomas Lauderdale in 1994, blends Americana with music from all over the world, crossing genres from classical music to classic pop, Latin music and jazz.

They've performed with Jimmy Scott, Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright, the original "Sesame Street" cast and the Pacific Youth Choir of Portland. Their music has appeared in "Nurse Betty," "The West Wing," "Parks & Recreation" and "Scream Queens." The group was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Fall and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

Tickets range in price from $55 to $80 and are available at www.tickettomato.com.